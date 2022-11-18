Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll coming to Rapid River

Big Buck Night 2021
Big Buck Night 2021(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s firearm deer season in the U.P.

To celebrate, Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio is hosting a Deer Poll at Rapid River Knifeworks this weekend. Hunters will show off their deer, win prizes and swap hunting stories. Prizes for the biggest deer and other raffles include outdoor gear such as guns and knives.

Craig Woerpel, the host of Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio, says hearing hunting stories is his favorite part of the event.

“What’s important to me about this event is the ability to go and talk to everybody about their deer hunting stories,” said Craig Woerpel, Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio host. “Growing up I got to hear a lot of stories from my grandfather, and then told my fair share of hunting stories over the years. To hear the young kids tell their hunting stories and continue on that legacy is a lot of fun.”

The Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll will be Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rapid River Knifeworks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

