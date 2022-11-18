Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology.

Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Authorities say Anderson then stole's Ernst's car and killed another man in Alabama.

Anderson remains jailed in Alabama, where he pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of capital murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon, WLUK-TV reported.

Court documents show that Anderson found Ernst through a smartphone app men use to meet other men for sex. Ernst was the one person who “replied back,” Anderson said.

Investigators say that in addition to the Bible verse and note, they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.

A medical examiner counted about 50 stab wounds to Ernst’s body, mostly to the head, neck and abdomen.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police dog finds lost Michigan hunter, 80, who fell in river
Gretchen Whitmer
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
Flint Water Plant
Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga
Generic Gavel
Youth hockey doctor charged in additional sex assault cases