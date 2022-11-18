Snowy resilience with a burst of bitter cold into the weekend

NWS winter weather alerts through Saturday with moderate to heavy snow plus gusty, chilly winds.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A clipper system over Western Ontario dives along the northerly jet stream and towards Upper Michigan, bringing widespread snow, moderate to heavy at times and chillier air into the U.P. over the weekend -- with high temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s. System-produced snow transitions to lake effect over the northwest wind belts towards Sunday, then tapering off early next week before a snowy rebound into Thanksgiving.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy west; west winds 10-20 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s-Mid 20s (colder inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: -0s/10s (coldest interior)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

