Snow continues through today and more tomorrow

After the clipper system has moved though last night, lake effect snow will be the dominant snow maker for the rest of the day today. Snow will stay along the northwest wind belts and at times breezy conditions can settle in with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Snow takes a brief break this evening, but more lake effect snow will arrive on Saturday and at times is looking to be heavy snow.

Today: Lake effect snow along NW wind belts in the morning and afternoon; slows down late in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with more lake effect snow during the day; breezy and cold

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated chances of lake effect snow in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Break from the snow; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances in the north

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; occasional breeze from the northwest

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

