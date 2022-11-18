Second defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault

John Zanon pled ‘no contest’ to two misdemeanor charges in Dickinson County District Court
John Zanon (standing, right) pled no contest in Dickinson County District Court
John Zanon (standing, right) pled no contest in Dickinson County District Court(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A second defendant has pled “no contest” in the April 1 Norway Township assault case. John Zanon appeared in Dickinson County District Court Friday morning. He pled no contest to aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime, both misdemeanor offenses.

As part of the plea, the prosecution agreed to dismiss his two bond violations and the resulting civil infractions. Zanon is accused of being one of the male suspects that attacked Trentin McWilliams on April 1.

The conditions of his bond remain in place. He will be sentenced on Jan. 5. This comes after co-defendant Regan Passamani was sentenced on Nov. 3.

