Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schwalbach’s Kitchens in Marquette is helping feed a hungry neighbor this season.

For the 12th year, Schwalbach’s is collecting its canned food for the TV6 Canathon.

It even has an incentive for donors, if you donate 12 cans to Schwalbach’s, you’ll receive a free Corian cutting board.

Schwalbach’s Kitchen Manager Tess Jezek says it’s important to do what they can to help the community.

“There’s so many people in need. In the past we’ve always felt it was a good promotion, through the Canathon, to help out. Something that we could do.” Said Jezek.

Schwalbach’s kitchen is on Third Street in Marquette.

Canathon donations will be accepted until Dec. 8.

Click here for more information about the TV6 Canathon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.