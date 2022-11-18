Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats

A fraction of the 800 coats that the Salvation Army will give away this season
A fraction of the 800 coats that the Salvation Army will give away this season(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away.

Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.

The nonprofit says it is rewarding to help those in need this winter.

“We’re very excited to be able to do this,” said Kim Winters, Escanaba Salvation Army captain. “The Salvation Army is known for helping those that are in need, and we are just excited to be able to help those in the community that are in need this time of year.”

The Salvation Army also has a toy shop open for the holidays to provide toys to children in need. To take advantage of this program, contact the Salvation Army at (906) 226-2241 (Marquette) or (906) 786-0950 (Escanaba).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

Latest News

Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
Playing at the UP Children's Museum
Marquette County schools celebrate Friendsgiving
NWS winter weather alerts through Saturday with moderate to heavy snow plus gusty, chilly winds.
Snowy resilience with a burst of bitter cold into the weekend
Schwalbach's Canathon
Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon
Big Buck Night 2021
Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll coming to Rapid River