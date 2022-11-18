Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away.

Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.

The nonprofit says it is rewarding to help those in need this winter.

“We’re very excited to be able to do this,” said Kim Winters, Escanaba Salvation Army captain. “The Salvation Army is known for helping those that are in need, and we are just excited to be able to help those in the community that are in need this time of year.”

The Salvation Army also has a toy shop open for the holidays to provide toys to children in need. To take advantage of this program, contact the Salvation Army at (906) 226-2241 (Marquette) or (906) 786-0950 (Escanaba).

