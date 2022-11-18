Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette

Networking at the Return North Career Fair
Networking at the Return North Career Fair(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works hosted its sixth annual Return North Career Fair Thursday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

The event ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and featured some entry-level jobs but focused primarily on professional-level positions. The goal of the event was to attract alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.

Organizers say the event will bring professional talent back to the Upper Peninsula.

“This event is important because there are a lot of companies in this area that are looking for talent,” said Amanda Jackson, MTEC Smart Zone development and marketing manager. “For businesses to thrive and the economy to thrive, we need really good, talented people living here and working here.”

Last week, U.P. Michigan Works hosted a virtual Return North Career Fair. This was the first year the fair offered a hybrid option.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

Latest News

The Taste and Take spread
Brookridge Heights hosts “Taste and Take”
UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices
UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices
The 11-pound tool will be kept inside the squad car. Once used, it must be replaced
Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Fire Suppression Tool’ donation
Students made posters and sign to cheer on the Mountaineer football team
Iron Mountain students celebrate football team’s success ahead of state semifinal game Saturday