Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works hosted its sixth annual Return North Career Fair Thursday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

The event ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and featured some entry-level jobs but focused primarily on professional-level positions. The goal of the event was to attract alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.

Organizers say the event will bring professional talent back to the Upper Peninsula.

“This event is important because there are a lot of companies in this area that are looking for talent,” said Amanda Jackson, MTEC Smart Zone development and marketing manager. “For businesses to thrive and the economy to thrive, we need really good, talented people living here and working here.”

Last week, U.P. Michigan Works hosted a virtual Return North Career Fair. This was the first year the fair offered a hybrid option.

