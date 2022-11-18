Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock

The ceremony is ‘in memory of those who have gone before us’ and ‘in honor of those still with us’
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Auxiliary (PHA) held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at U.P. Health System – Portage on Thursday.

Staff and community members gathered in the hospital lobby to watch the auxiliary light the hospital Christmas tree. This was done to honor loved ones as the holidays begin.

“The Lights of Love ceremony is just a time for the people in the community to pause during the busy holiday season to either honor or memorialize a family member or friend,” said PHA President Barb Worall. “It’s just a time to gather and pause and remember.”

Families and friends can pay a small donation to the PHA to have a loved one’s name included in the ceremony.

Names are taken in the month leading up to the event and donations are put towards scholarships for Copper Country healthcare students.

“The hospital will also make a contribution, a larger contribution, to the fund,“ continued Worall.

The Lights of Love event is especially important to her.

“At Christmas time five years ago,” added Worall. “My husband passed away all of a sudden. Before that, this ceremony was meaningful, but now it’s personal.”

To ceremony attendee Ruth Katalin, it is a time to remember her own husband, parents and in-laws.

“We’re all grieving in the same way,” said Katalin. “Not all in the same way, but we all have our special thoughts, and as long as we keep joining together, we will always remember them.”

Musician Becca Subert led those gathered to sing “Silent Night” to close the ceremony.

The names will remain on display in the hospital lobby for the rest of the holiday season.

