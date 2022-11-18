Negaunee High School puts on ‘Scrooge’ play

A play that will warm your heart for the holidays
Check out the auditorium
Check out the auditorium(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for performances in two weeks, Negaunee High School is rehearsing the musical play “Scrooge.”

This play is part of choral class for high school students. They voted to do “Scrooge” over “High School Musical.”

Middle schoolers and a few elementary students are also involved in the play.

For those who don’t know what “Scrooge” is about, it’s about a crotchety businessman who hates Christmas and people.

“It’s kind of like... the 70s version,” said Jacob Ulvila, playing Scrooge. “It’s like the old movie where they sing and dance and everything in it. There’s a bit of music and it’s abbreviated, so it’s a bit shorter.”

The play premieres in the Negaunee Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. There are showings on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets from Snowbound Books in Marquette, the Midtown Bakery in Negaunee or the Negaunee High School Office.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

The Portage Health Auxiliary (PHA) held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at U.P. Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock
Oxygen tanks.
UP firefighters give fire safety tips
Cancer Care of Marquette Country.
Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser
The Portage Health Auxiliary held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at UP Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock