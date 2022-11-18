Negaunee High School puts on ‘Scrooge’ play

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for performances in two weeks, Negaunee High School is rehearsing the musical play “Scrooge.”

This play is part of choral class for high school students. They voted to do “Scrooge” over “High School Musical.”

Middle schoolers and a few elementary students are also involved in the play.

For those who don’t know what “Scrooge” is about, it’s about a crotchety businessman who hates Christmas and people.

“It’s kind of like... the 70s version,” said Jacob Ulvila, playing Scrooge. “It’s like the old movie where they sing and dance and everything in it. There’s a bit of music and it’s abbreviated, so it’s a bit shorter.”

The play premieres in the Negaunee Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. There are showings on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets from Snowbound Books in Marquette, the Midtown Bakery in Negaunee or the Negaunee High School Office.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.