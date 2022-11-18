Makinen Road off M-35 closed as crews battle fully engulfed structure fire in Negaunee Township

Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee Twp.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fully engulfed structure fire in Negaunee Township Friday evening.

A TV6 reporter on scene said the majority of Makinen Road is closed while agencies work to contain the blaze. Smoke was visible in the sky and flames were visible from M-35.

We have limited details right now, but will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

