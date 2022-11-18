Michigan unemployment rises slightly in October
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Michigan’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in October.
State data released Thursday shows the rate increased from 4.1% in September to 4.2% in October.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose from 3.5% in September to 3.7% in October.
Statewide employment dropped by 10,000.
Total unemployment increased by 4,000 over the month.
That results in a workforce reduction of 6,000 since September.
