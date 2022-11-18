Marquette Ladies Night Out kicks off holiday shopping season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette’s Ladies Night saw a big crowd kick off their holiday shopping Thursday night.

More than 50 local businesses took part in the event including 906 Sports Bar and Grill, Boomerang Retro and Relics and Campfire Co-Works.

The Marquette DDA says thousands attend Ladies Night each year. Participants also had a chance to win gifts and prizes through drawings, the proceeds from which were donated to the women’s center, which helps victims of domestic violence.

“Tonight is all about getting people downtown, especially locals, as tourism declines it’s very important to keep the downtown stimulated economically and socially, this is a great opportunity to get people together before the snow really rolls in and kind of throws us inside,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach/promotions director.

The Marquette DDA has hosted this annual event for more than 20 years.

