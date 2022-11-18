Marquette County schools celebrate Friendsgiving

Playing at the UP Children's Museum
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County school districts came together for a festive celebration on Friday.

Students and staff from the special education programs at Marquette Area and Ishpeming Public Schools convened at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum in Marquette.

The group used the opportunity to celebrate Friendsgiving.

Staff say it was an opportunity for everyone to have fun in a safe environment.

Functional Skills Special Education Teacher, Heidi Swenor says the best part of the event is the kids’ joy.

“Just watching the kids’ unbridled joy. They are just loving it, it’s a safe environment. There’s lots of staff here to assist with anything they need. It’s safe, it’s happy, and it’s joyful,” said Swenor.

Swenor says she would like to have more schools involved in future years.

