Iron Mountain football team departs for state semifinal game

Iron Mountain is one of three U.P. teams remaining in the high school state football playoffs.
Students braved the cold temperatures to cheer their football team on their way out of town
Students braved the cold temperatures to cheer their football team on their way out of town(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain is one of three U.P. teams remaining in the high school state football playoffs. The team departed from Iron Mountain Friday morning to a warm welcome from students and fans.

They will arrive in Petoskey Friday evening, where they will play a state semifinal match against Ubly Saturday.

Despite the cold weather, students lined the road outside the school to cheer on their beloved Mountaineers.

“It’s been really exciting and cool to be a part of it, especially as a senior. Coming in as the last year for our class, it is a cool experience for all of us,” said Ellison Powell, Iron Mountain Senior.

The Mountaineers will play Ubly Saturday at Petoskey High School at 1 p.m. ET in the state semifinal game. TV6′s Clint McLeod will be at the game and provide coverage on social media and highlights.

