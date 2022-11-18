Get to know Grace Blair on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a new face in the co-host seat, Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today for the first time.

Hey Dude shoes are getting into the Christmas spirit, the latest iPhone might not be shipped in time for Christmas, and you can win 15K by building a Pop-Tart gingerbread house.

Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today.

Blair is the Escanaba bureau reporter and weekend anchor at TV6. When she’s not on the job, you can find her in the woods or volunteering at the Ford River Township Fire Department.

Florida native Grace Blair talks about her experiences hunting in the U.P., volunteer firefighting, and working multiple positions at TV6.

Trudgeon teams up with her Morning News Videographer Caden Meines while Blair partners up with TV6′s Assitant News Director Catherine Lightfoot in a game of Pictionary.

Tia Trudgeon and Caden Meines team up against Grace Blair and Catherine Lightfoot in a game of Pictionary.

And finally, the UMT hosts take a look at events happening this weekend in Marquette County.

Upper Michigan Today shares weekend events happening around Marquette County.

You can find a full list of Upper Peninsula happenings here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.