Get to know Grace Blair on Upper Michigan Today

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a new face in the co-host seat, Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today for the first time.

Hey Dude shoes are getting into the Christmas spirit, the latest iPhone might not be shipped in time for Christmas, and you can win 15K by building a Pop-Tart gingerbread house.

Blair is the Escanaba bureau reporter and weekend anchor at TV6. When she’s not on the job, you can find her in the woods or volunteering at the Ford River Township Fire Department.

Trudgeon teams up with her Morning News Videographer Caden Meines while Blair partners up with TV6′s Assitant News Director Catherine Lightfoot in a game of Pictionary.

And finally, the UMT hosts take a look at events happening this weekend in Marquette County.

You can find a full list of Upper Peninsula happenings here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

