Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program.

Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines.

There is no limit to the dollar amount of fines that can be waived through Food for Fines.

TV6 Canathon donations do not cancel fines for lost or damaged items.

