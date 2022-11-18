Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library
Donate to resolve overdue library fines
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program.
Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines.
There is no limit to the dollar amount of fines that can be waived through Food for Fines.
Click here to learn more about Food for Fines.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.