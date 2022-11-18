Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Fire Suppression Tool’ donation

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a new donation for emergency calls. The Florence Masonic Lodge donated the “Fire Suppression Tool” (FST).

It is an 11-pound asset first responders can use in case of fire. Thursday’s dinner fundraiser will help pay for the tool and raise money for the group’s scholarship program.

“An FST, which is a Fire Suppression Tool, is meant to be deployed in an enclosed to extinguish fires before the fire department even has a chance to respond,” said John Kranzuch, Florence Masonic Lodge Worshipful Master.

Officials with the lodge say they hope Thursday’s community dinner will raise enough money for eight Fire Suppression Tool kits, one for every squad car in the county. Each tool costs about $1,000.

