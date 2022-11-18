Escanaba City Commission approves stipend for interim city manager

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Commission has approved a $29,400 stipend for Interim City Manager Jim McNeil.

The stipend is being added to McNeil’s current salary for working as both Escanaba city assessor and interim city manager. McNeil is filling in for Outgoing City Manager Patrick Jordan. Jordan’s final day as Escanaba city manager is Nov. 27.

Jordan originally resigned back in 2019. However, he changed his mind and has been with the Escanaba City Council for five years. At Thursday’s meeting, Jordan explained his reason for stepping down as city manager.

“At this time, we are going back home where we will be near our grandkids, near our sons and we are looking forward to that,” Jordan said. “It’s just a time of change in our lives.”

Jordan went on to thank the residents of Escanaba for their support during his time as city manager.

“This will be my last meeting here,” Jordan said. “I just want to thank the residents of Escanaba, they have been so good to me and to my family. We have enjoyed living here, I have made some good friends here that I will miss.”

Mayor Pro-Tempore Karen Moore says the commission has to wait until Mayor Mark Ammell returns for the city’s Dec. 1 meeting to select a new city manager.

Escanaba City Commission Member Tyler DuBord said Mayor Ammell was not present at Thursday’s meeting because he was directing Escanaba High School’s newest musical.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the city commission approved funds for replacing lead service water lines and the city’s water main.

