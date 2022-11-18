Emerald Elementary School donates to TV6 Canathon

Ms. Sylvia's 3rd grade class won a pizza party and free books for donating the most items to the TV6 Canathon(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is donating food to its community.

Emerald Elementary School in Manistique collected almost 3,000 cans for the TV6 Canathon. The school held a friendly competition to see which class could bring the most cans.

The winning class was Ms. Sylvia’s class. The class is the smallest in the school with only 14 students, but they donated 439 items. To celebrate, the class had a pizza party, and each student was given a free book.

Emerald Elementary says the Canathon taught students a valuable lesson.

“If there are any service projects going on we try to get our kids involved with those,” said Josie Williams, Emerald Elementary School secretary. “[It’s] to show that it takes just a little, but we can make a big difference. And to help pass that on for them as they grow into good citizens and good adults.”

To make a donation to the TV6 Canathon, or to find a drop-off point near you, click here.

