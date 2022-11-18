DNR reminds hunters about chronic wasting disease testing in harvested deer

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR wants to remind hunters to get their harvested deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Testing has continued in Upper Michigan after a positive test was found in Dickinson County in 2018.

We are four days into firearm deer season and the DNR said the number of deer tested for CWD is down in Dickinson County.

“Having a Tuesday opener usually has a slower start to the season. It’s been slow, but we are hoping it picks up this weekend,” said Ryan McGillviray, Crystal Falls DNR Wildlife Technician.

So far, only 20 deer have been tested. It has been four years since a positive test was identified in the area, McGillviray said this contributes to fewer hunters going to testing stations.

Still, while the test is voluntary, he hopes for a strong turnout.

“Getting your deer tested really helps the community out and us out,” McGillviray said. “We need to know what’s out there for a prevalence rate. Based on the populations in the area and the deer we are seeing harvested through our harvest reporting this year, we are not hitting a sample size big enough to determine there is no CWD out there.”

He said Dickinson County is still in the core U.P. testing zone.

“The CWD core area still comprises of southern Dickinson County and parts of Menominee County. The line is 69 degrees to the north, then follows the border and 95 degrees on the west,” McGillviray said.

McGillviray said the test only requires the deer’s head and takes a few weeks to return results. Hunters in the core zone who volunteer for testing will get a free successful hunting patch. The Norway Field Office offers testing every day from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

