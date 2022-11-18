DNR reminds hunters about chronic wasting disease testing in harvested deer

It has been four years since a positive test was identified in the area, McGillviray said this contributes to fewer hunters going to testing stations.
The DNR only needs the deer's head to test for CWD
The DNR only needs the deer's head to test for CWD(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR wants to remind hunters to get their harvested deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Testing has continued in Upper Michigan after a positive test was found in Dickinson County in 2018.

We are four days into firearm deer season and the DNR said the number of deer tested for CWD is down in Dickinson County.

“Having a Tuesday opener usually has a slower start to the season. It’s been slow, but we are hoping it picks up this weekend,” said Ryan McGillviray, Crystal Falls DNR Wildlife Technician.

So far, only 20 deer have been tested. It has been four years since a positive test was identified in the area, McGillviray said this contributes to fewer hunters going to testing stations.

Still, while the test is voluntary, he hopes for a strong turnout.

“Getting your deer tested really helps the community out and us out,” McGillviray said. “We need to know what’s out there for a prevalence rate. Based on the populations in the area and the deer we are seeing harvested through our harvest reporting this year, we are not hitting a sample size big enough to determine there is no CWD out there.”

He said Dickinson County is still in the core U.P. testing zone.

“The CWD core area still comprises of southern Dickinson County and parts of Menominee County. The line is 69 degrees to the north, then follows the border and 95 degrees on the west,” McGillviray said.

McGillviray said the test only requires the deer’s head and takes a few weeks to return results. Hunters in the core zone who volunteer for testing will get a free successful hunting patch. The Norway Field Office offers testing every day from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

Latest News

Deer photos from viewers.
Deer photos (11/16/2022)
Students braved the cold temperatures to cheer their football team on their way out of town
Iron Mountain football team departs for state semifinal game
John Zanon (standing, right) pled no contest in Dickinson County District Court
Second defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
Caleb Anderson
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on gay dating app