City of Hancock provides updates on vacant council seat and arena purchase

City residents are now able to apply for the vacant city council seat, and the city is securing ownership of the Houghton County Arena.
The city of Hancock provided updates on its search for a new city council member and its recent...
The city of Hancock provided updates on its search for a new city council member and its recent purchase of the Houghton County Arena(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock has decided to open applications up to city residents to fill its vacant city council seat.

This was decided Wednesday night at the council’s regular meeting.

The seat was left empty after elected candidate Michael Lancour resigned during the city council meeting post-Election Day.

The council was considering selecting his replacement from remaining ballot candidates Margo Pizzi and Zack Osborn. However, it has ultimately decided to follow protocol.

“When a city council member resigns, we do follow the same protocol by posting that open position,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “So, we are doing what we have historically done when anybody resigns.”

Residents who are registered voters and have lived in the city for at least six months are eligible to apply.

“We will be posting it in the newspaper and online for applicants to apply by Dec. 2,” continued Babcock. “And then it will be appointed on Dec. 7 at the next council meeting.”

The city of Hancock also successfully purchased the Houghton County Arena from the Houghton County Board of Commissioners for $1. This was announced at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposal was sent to the board one month ago.

The city is planning to take ownership starting in December, with no changes planned until the end of the winter season.

As part of the agreement, the city will allow the building’s Michigan State University extension offices to remain free of charge for 10 years. This is to retire the debt associated with the rink.

“We’re providing ten years lease for the MSU extension offices,” added Babcock. “They will remain there to accommodate Houghton County’s agreement to that group. And that’s a way that the city is paying for part of their debt reduction on the rink.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

The Portage Health Auxiliary (PHA) held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at U.P. Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock
Check out the auditorium
Negaunee High School puts on ‘Scrooge’ play
Oxygen tanks.
UP firefighters give fire safety tips
Cancer Care of Marquette Country.
Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser
The Portage Health Auxiliary held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at UP Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock