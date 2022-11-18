City of Hancock provides updates on vacant council seat and arena purchase

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock has decided to open applications up to city residents to fill its vacant city council seat.

This was decided Wednesday night at the council’s regular meeting.

The seat was left empty after elected candidate Michael Lancour resigned during the city council meeting post-Election Day.

The council was considering selecting his replacement from remaining ballot candidates Margo Pizzi and Zack Osborn. However, it has ultimately decided to follow protocol.

“When a city council member resigns, we do follow the same protocol by posting that open position,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “So, we are doing what we have historically done when anybody resigns.”

Residents who are registered voters and have lived in the city for at least six months are eligible to apply.

“We will be posting it in the newspaper and online for applicants to apply by Dec. 2,” continued Babcock. “And then it will be appointed on Dec. 7 at the next council meeting.”

The city of Hancock also successfully purchased the Houghton County Arena from the Houghton County Board of Commissioners for $1. This was announced at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposal was sent to the board one month ago.

The city is planning to take ownership starting in December, with no changes planned until the end of the winter season.

As part of the agreement, the city will allow the building’s Michigan State University extension offices to remain free of charge for 10 years. This is to retire the debt associated with the rink.

“We’re providing ten years lease for the MSU extension offices,” added Babcock. “They will remain there to accommodate Houghton County’s agreement to that group. And that’s a way that the city is paying for part of their debt reduction on the rink.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.