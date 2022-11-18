Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser

Cancer Care of Marquette Country.
Cancer Care of Marquette Country.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser.

Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.

“We will have a photographer taking mini-Christmas sessions so you can be in your Christmas jammies and have a picture. We also have a massage therapist coming to do chair messages but there’s going to be a lot going on and a lot of fun,” said Cancer Care of Marquette County Patient Care Coordinator Lynn Bartanen.

If you would like to donate to Cancer Care of Marquette County please click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

The Portage Health Auxiliary (PHA) held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at U.P. Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock
Check out the auditorium
Negaunee High School puts on ‘Scrooge’ play
Oxygen tanks.
UP firefighters give fire safety tips
The Portage Health Auxiliary held its annual Lights of Love ceremony at UP Health...
Portage Health Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony in Hancock