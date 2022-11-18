Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser.

Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.

“We will have a photographer taking mini-Christmas sessions so you can be in your Christmas jammies and have a picture. We also have a massage therapist coming to do chair messages but there’s going to be a lot going on and a lot of fun,” said Cancer Care of Marquette County Patient Care Coordinator Lynn Bartanen.

If you would like to donate to Cancer Care of Marquette County please click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.