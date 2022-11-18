Brookridge Heights hosts “Taste and Take”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community shared baked goods and recipes Thursday.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support held a “Taste and Take” event. Residents and their families baked everything from salted nut bars to blueberry rhubarb pie. There were also recipe cards next to every item so folks could make their own baked goods this holiday.

Organizers said the event brought the community together.

“We just thought it would be a cool opportunity for our residents to share with us their traditional family recipes and bring everyone together to celebrate,” said Jamie Weeder, Brookridge Heights resident experience director.

Brookridge also said the event was inspired by the facility’s bake sale to support Alzheimer’s care in September.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.