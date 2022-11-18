Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts.

The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display.

The Autumn Comfort Quilt Show has a variety of quilts on display.

The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles.

All types of fabric art will be shown at the Autumn Comfort Quilt Show.

The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To learn about the Marquette County Quilters Association, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.