Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center
This event offers much more than just quilts.
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts.
The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display.
The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles.
The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
