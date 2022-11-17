Winter weather alerts through Friday morning as bands of heavy snow continue
Heavy rounds of snow impacting travel through Friday -- additional snow of 8-14″ inches possible for higher elevations west.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Winter system brings moderate to heavy snow bands across Upper Michigan Thursday evening. Through Friday morning, additional snow of 8-14″ inches is possible for higher elevations west. Slippery roads, poor visibility with whiteout conditions are possible until the system exits the U.P. Friday night.
Then, a clipper system over Western Ontario dives along the northerly jet stream and towards Upper Michigan, bringing widespread snow and chillier air into the U.P. over the weekend -- with high temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy west; northwest winds 10-20 mph gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: Mid 10s-Mid 20s (colder inland)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing late; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid
>Highs: 20s
>Overnight Lows: -0s/10s (coldest interior)
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and frigid
>Highs: 20
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated snow
>Highs: 30
