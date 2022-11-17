Winter weather alerts through Friday morning as bands of heavy snow continue

Heavy rounds of snow impacting travel through Friday -- additional snow of 8-14″ inches possible for higher elevations west.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Winter system brings moderate to heavy snow bands across Upper Michigan Thursday evening. Through Friday morning, additional snow of 8-14″ inches is possible for higher elevations west. Slippery roads, poor visibility with whiteout conditions are possible until the system exits the U.P. Friday night.

Then, a clipper system over Western Ontario dives along the northerly jet stream and towards Upper Michigan, bringing widespread snow and chillier air into the U.P. over the weekend -- with high temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy west; northwest winds 10-20 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s-Mid 20s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing late; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: -0s/10s (coldest interior)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated snow

>Highs: 30

