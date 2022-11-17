Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.
A mesolow pressure system moves into the western counties with heavy snow during the day. Then, lake-effect snow kicks up tomorrow in those areas with the passage of a cold front. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 12-14″ in some higher elevations of Gogebic and Ontonagon counties. Otherwise, snow amounts in the west range from 8-12″, 4-6″ in central U.P., and 1-3″ in the south. Driving will be very slippery at times. Then, this weekend will be colder with more chances for snow.
Current Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
Current Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/
Today: Heavy snow west, light to moderate snow showers in the central, and light in the east
>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east
Friday: Heavy snow west, then scattered snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east
Saturday: Widespread light snow showers
>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east
Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low 20s
Monday: Isolated snow showers east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Scattered snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.