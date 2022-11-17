Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mesolow pressure system moves into the western counties with heavy snow during the day. Then, lake-effect snow kicks up tomorrow in those areas with the passage of a cold front. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 12-14″ in some higher elevations of Gogebic and Ontonagon counties. Otherwise, snow amounts in the west range from 8-12″, 4-6″ in central U.P., and 1-3″ in the south. Driving will be very slippery at times. Then, this weekend will be colder with more chances for snow.

Current Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Current Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Heavy snow west, light to moderate snow showers in the central, and light in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Heavy snow west, then scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Widespread light snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Isolated snow showers east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of L'Anse Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
Co-owner Doug Engle of Carla's Restaurant and Motel in Keweenaw Bay provided updates on the...
Keweenaw Bay’s Carla’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Motel provides updates on establishment’s future

Latest News

NWS winter weather alerts in effect overnight through Friday morning in the west with heavy...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 11/16/2022
NWS winter weather alerts in effect overnight through Friday morning in the west with heavy...
Snow showery midweek with heavy snowfall, whiteouts possible
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Moderate to locally heavy snow over the Central U.P. Wednesday, then western counties late with...
Snowy stretch continues with lake effect Wednesday, Canadian Prairies system Thursday