The UPside - Oct. 31, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stake the Lake is an annual fundraiser that raises money for cancer patients in Alger County.

The event returned for its fourth year after being on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. It originally started as a breast cancer event but now helps patients with all types of cancer. The money is given out in the form of grants to those in treatment to help pay for medical and living expenses. People purchase a garden stake for survivors or a memorial stake in honor of loved ones. The stakes are then placed along the bay beginning at Bayshore Park.

The event includes a walk around Munising Bay by all the stakes. This year’s event had around 250 people attend.

Being there to help people with the costs included in battling cancer is why Stake the Lake is this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

