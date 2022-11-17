Three Finlandia Football Players earn All UMAC honors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomores Montez Archer and Jesse Hill were named to the All-UMAC second team for football, as released by the UMAC office. In addition, senior Austin Cover earned the UMAC All-Sportsmanship Award.

Archer played in nine games and earned his honor at punt returner. He set single season school records with 13 returns for 296 yards, averaging 22.77 yards a return. Archer leads the UMAC in punt returns, had the longest and first punt return for a touchdown in school history (85 yards vs. Greenville (Nov. 5) and is currently ranked second in the country for NCAA DIII in average.

Archer ran for 80 yards and returned 23 kickoffs for 470 yards to total 846 yards in all-purpose running. He started eight games at defensive back where he had 35 solo tackles with 19 assists for 54 total tackles, blocked four passes and picked off two passes for four yards.

Cover played in seven games at linebacker for the Lions this season. He had eight solo tackles with 10 assists for 18 total tackles, forced a fumble, blocked two passes and picked off a pass.

Hill started all 10 games at linebacker for the Lions. He had 45 solo tackles with 47 assists for 92 total tackles (all among the top five in the UMAC this season) and three tackles for a loss. Hill had nine games with at least seven tackles and a career-high of 20 against Martin Luther (Nov. 15). Hill is currently ranked 21st in fumble recoveries (2) for NCAA DIII.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.