Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?

How we can do our part to increase awareness on recycling
Employees at Recycle 906 sort items.
Employees at Recycle 906 sort items.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day.

Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling.

There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills in areas surrounding Marquette County.

The launching of curbside carts and drop off locations has helped increase recycling awareness.

A key part in improving recycling is knowing what you can and cannot put in recycling bins.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of L'Anse Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
Co-owner Doug Engle of Carla's Restaurant and Motel in Keweenaw Bay provided updates on the...
Keweenaw Bay’s Carla’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Motel provides updates on establishment’s future

Latest News

Venison sausage at Glenn's Smokehouse.
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.
Ishpeming Ladies' Night
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season
On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60...
NMU highlights education with Ed Con event