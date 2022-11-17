NMU’s Tyshon King earns First Team in All GLIAC Football

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished their season last Saturday with a 33-11 win over Lake Erie, and five student-athletes received All-Conference honors with five more honorable mentions, as announced by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) on Thursday.

Junior Tyshon King received a spot on the All-GLIAC First Team. King led the ‘Cats in rushing and ended the season with a net 984 rushing yards, averaging a GLIAC-best 89.0 yards per game. King was third in the conference with eight rushing touchdowns, with his longest rush being 83 yards. Additionally, he added 442 receiving yards and was fifth in the GLIAC with five receiving touchdowns, his longest receiving score being 90 yards. King led the wildcats in total yards (1,426), touchdowns (13), and total points (78).

Four Wildcats also received All-GLIAC second-team honors for the 2022 season. Defensive lineman John McMullen recorded 29 solo tackles and 46 assists for 75 total tackles, had a team high seven sacks for 49 yards, 20.5 tackles for loss with 86 yards total, and seven quarterback hurries. Defensive back Tavion McCarthy had 34 solo tackles and 23 assists fot 57 total tackles with a team high four interceptions and 12 pass break-ups. Punter Daniel Riser had 16 punts inside the 20 and two that went for 50+ yards. Riser was second on the team in total points (51). Moving from Tight End a season ago to the Offensive Line this season, Jake Witt didn’t take long to see success in a new position. Witt anchored the offensive line and was a key contributor to one of the most successful ground attacks in the GLIAC.

Quarterback Zach Keen, wide receiver Brenden Sersaw, offensive lineman Maguire Palicke, defensive back DJ Hutcherson and defensive back Antonio Howard rounded out the conference selections, earning All-GLIAC Honorable Mentions.

