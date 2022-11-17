NMU’s Smith earns a Second Team Berth for All Region

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has announced the 2022 Women’s Volleyball All-Midwest Region Team with Jacqueline Smith earning Second Team accolades. Entering the NCAA Tournament, Smith sits second in the GLIAC in total kills (523) and kills/set (4.47). Nationwide, she is second in total attacks (1.457), third in total kills, sixth in points per set (5.07), seventh in attacks per set (12.45), and ninth in kills per set. Smith was named to the All-GLIAC First Team, the All-GLIAC Tournament Team, and a GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week. The Wildcats are in action tonight at 8:30 p.m. against Quincy in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.