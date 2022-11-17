NMU highlights education with Ed Con event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60 students that attended.

Ed Con is a large event for high school students interested in education.

This event was targeted at High School Career Technical Education students interested in pursuing education. NMU Associate Dean for Teacher Education Joe Lubig expressed why this event is special.

“We had a general session and orientation and just talked about what it means to be a teacher and the requirements for the program,” said Lubig. “Then we did a campus tour and then in the afternoon, they are in teaching sessions with the faculty from the school of education.”

Lubig also said CTE programs allow high school students to get experience teaching in elementary or middle schools. Another event organizer explained one rewarding part of the job.

“I think that teachers in the elementary, middle and high school [are] the ones that help students find what it is that they’re passionate about,” said Dickinson-Iron ISD Career and Technical Education Director Michael Mulligan. “Find that niche and hopefully help them become happy and productive people of this country. It [is] always a cliche because they are our future, but it really is true.”

Kingsford High School Sophomore Taylor Olsen talked about what really kept her engaged during the event.

“To see different teachers talking about how they use their strategies and learning what I can do as a teacher,” said Olsen. “There weren’t many options as a sophomore, so getting this experience is really eye-opening.”

The most important lesson of the day is to show these young students what it takes to become a teacher.

