Michigan Farm Bureau, Salvation Army of Marquette County explain how food costs will affect your Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rising food costs mean your Thanksgiving dinner will probably cost more than last year.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $64. Lead Economist Loren Koeman said this is a 20% increase from last year’s price of $53 and here are two main reasons behind this.

“8% of the food dollars go to farmers and the rest is processing and transportation and fuel, packaging, etc.,” said Koeman. “All these things have gone up along with inflation, the most common theme behind the price increase [is] general inflation.”

The second reason - the war in Ukraine has increased grain prices.

“This has brought up feed prices which have made turkey farmers a little more hesitant to increase their flocks for example. There’s a little bit of a constraint there around that supply,” Koeman said.

In fact, Koeman said the average price for a turkey is $1.81 per lb. which is a 21% increase from last year. But many grocery stores are offering discounts on holiday staples.

“This survey was done at the end of October which was before the stores were putting on promotions so clearly, they’re losing money on that in order to get people in the door. So that’s one way people can be an effective way to bring down the cost of that Thanksgiving dinner a little bit,” Koeman said.

For those unable to afford a Thanksgiving dinner, the Salvation Army of Marquette County has other options. Capt. Matthew Darrow said the non-profit will offer a free meal Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We’re going to have turkey, sides that you typically see at Thanksgiving. So, we’re going to have that available for people again this year and unlike the last two years, there will be dine-in as well,” Darrow said.

The pantry also has non-perishable food items which people can use.

“We try to do the best we can to make sure we have goods readily available in the pantry, but we do need help on that. The TV6 Canathon is going on and we need people’s support on that to make sure we can help people in the community,” Darrow said.

To make a donation to the Salvation Army click here and to make a donation to the TV6 Canathon – or find a drop-off point near you – click here.

