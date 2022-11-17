Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need.

On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.

“Well, I think that people more than ever right now need to help the way our economy is and the way things are going right now. Everybody needs a little hand up and you know, I’m trying to help,” French said.

The store is also looking for volunteers. To find out more information you can call the store at (906) 225-5511 to find out what positions are available for volunteering.

