Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest.

Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized.

Glenn's Smokehouse offers a variety of ways your venison can be cut or seasoned.

Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat.

Glenn's Smokehouse guarantees that hunters will get their venison back after it is processed.

Click here to find more of what Glenn’s Smokehouse has to offer.

You can also follow Glenn’s Smokehouse on Facebook. The shop is located at 1040 Country Lane in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.