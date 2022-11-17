Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
Glenn’s Smokehouse can turn your harvest into a tasty creation
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest.
Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized.
Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat.
Click here to find more of what Glenn’s Smokehouse has to offer.
You can also follow Glenn’s Smokehouse on Facebook. The shop is located at 1040 Country Lane in Ishpeming.
