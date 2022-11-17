Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m.

Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than 20 businesses participated this year. Business owners in Ishpeming say events like Ladies Night Out really help bring in customers.

“I think more and more people are discovering shopping small, shopping local, and are discovering the idea of shopping for things that are maybe repurposed, recycled, shopping green, and so November is not quite as bad as it used to be,” said David Aeh, Main Street Antique Mall owner.

Other communities across upper Michigan are having similar events this week. Marquette’s Ladies Night Out is Thursday.

