Iron Mountain students celebrate football team’s success ahead of state semifinal game Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After a dramatic come-from-behind victory last weekend, Iron Mountain is heading to the state semifinals. Iron Mountain quarterback Joe Colavecchi said, it’s been an emotional ride.

“Win or lose, all of them are going to come out. I’m happy to in the position we are in coming back from last year losing in the District Finals, but now we are in the semi-finals for the state. It feels awesome,” Colavecchi said.

Thursday afternoon, cheering elementary students at North Elementary School greeted the team during a parade in their honor. For Bradon Farragh, it’s come full circle.

“It means everything. Since day one I wanted to be a Mountaineer, I wanted to play football. Now that we are older, we are showing them you can be anything,” Farragh said.

Both Colavecchi and Farragh recognize the influence they have on younger Mountaineers.

“It is good to know we are setting the stage for those kids as well,” Colavecchi said. “They look up to us, we know that. Not only are we reaping the benefits from working hard, but so will they.”

The theme at practice this week has been communication and refocusing for another win-or-go-home game.

“I am just proud of the guys, we’ve put in effort in every single game, every practice. Our coaches push us to be great, and we’re doing it,” Farragh said.

Since losing the first game of the season to Negaunee, Iron Mountain has not lost. They will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday.

The school district encourages everyone to cheer the Mountaineers out of town tomorrow. The team bus will leave Iron Mountain High School around 7:40 a.m. CT Friday. The bus will travel down B-Street and then turn east on US-2. Iron Mountain will play Ubly at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Petoskey High School.

