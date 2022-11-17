Hancock’s Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly asks for assistance to serve holiday senior meals

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is preparing for its holiday senior meal program across the U.P.

Due to rising costs, however, getting even basic supplies has proven to be a challenge.

“The cost of our supplies has gone up drastically,” said LBFE U.P. Chapter Executive Director Cathy Kass-Aten. “It’s our hot and cold trays, it’s our bags we use, it’s napkins, it’s everything we send out to really hold the meal. And we know the same thing is going to happen for the food.”

Kass-Aten is hoping for additional assistance leading up to the Thanksgiving meals.

“We’re hoping through the next week that we can get the word out and get people to contribute or find out what our needs are,” continued Kass-Aten. “And maybe they can pick up a few things at the grocery store while out shopping to help us out.”

The shortage of supplies is also affecting how many deliveries can be made to seniors, resulting in a waitlist.

“If an elder calls in and requests a meal, we are going to encourage them to come to a sit-down meal, and we also provide rides if needed,” said LBFE U.P. Chapter Program Director Sarah Hoffman. “Otherwise, they might be put on a waitlist to get a meal delivered.”

The organization also needs volunteers to help with both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Drivers are especially needed.

“This year we’re going to need servers, we need more delivery drivers, and we need drivers for taking our elders to our sit-down sites,” continued Hoffman. “And then we also need people for entertainment.”

For more information on how to volunteer and donate, check out the LBFE Holiday Volunteer Registration page by clicking here.

You can also reach the LBFE U.P Michigan chapter by calling (906) 482-6944.

