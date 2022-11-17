First Bank employees raise money for UP non-profits

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks, gloves and hats were packed into bags to be given to the community.

“We’ve noticed an uptick in the number of people applying for Christmas baskets for gifts and a big item that people are asking for this year happens to be socks. Having all these socks is great. Everybody is going to get a pair of socks,” said Sue LeMire, a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.

First Bank employees in Delta County raised $8,000 for St. Vinnies and the Salvation Army.

“For a company to gather their employees together and pull together to help the community, it’s just a message for all of us of what can be done,” said Capt. Doug Winters from the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

First Bank President and CEO, Todd Maki says the staff held auctions, jeans days and gave donations to raise the money.

“We have a great staff that we’re very proud of that takes the time to think of others and they’ve had several projects for raising funds,” said Maki.

About 80 employees in Delta County participated and Maki says helping the community is important to everyone at the financial institution.

“Everyone at some point in their lives needs assistance and if we can give a little helping hand to those individuals when they need it, especially going into the holiday season and our winter seasons, I think there’s nothing that feels better than that,” said Maki.

Now, the non-profits will take all the donations and help families in need this holiday season.

To sign up for St. Vinnies’ gift baskets, click here. The deadline is Friday, November 18.

For the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop, click here. The deadline is Friday, December 9.

