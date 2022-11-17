Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident

CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell.

We have reached out to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division on the nature of the incident but have not heard back at this time.

The individuals involved are believed to also be driving a black Ford F-150 Platinum with Wisconsin plates.

Any person with information on these individuals is asked to contact CO Chris Lynch at (906) 287-1510.

