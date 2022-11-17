Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell.

We have reached out to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division on the nature of the incident but have not heard back at this time.

The individuals involved are believed to also be driving a black Ford F-150 Platinum with Wisconsin plates.

Any person with information on these individuals is asked to contact CO Chris Lynch at (906) 287-1510.

(WLUC)
(WLUC)
(WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of L'Anse Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
Co-owner Doug Engle of Carla's Restaurant and Motel in Keweenaw Bay provided updates on the...
Keweenaw Bay’s Carla’s Lakeshore Restaurant and Motel provides updates on establishment’s future

Latest News

(Left to right) Ranger, Matthew Nemeth, Michigan State Trooper, Trever Kirkpatrick-Bray, Chief...
Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts
Employees estimate they sell around 110,000 gallons of gas a day, which could mean around...
Krist Oil to donate three cents per gallon sold to UP Honor Flight.NightReport
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.
Ishpeming Ladies' Night
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season