City of Negaunee gets first official logo

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism.

The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.

City Manager Nate Heffron says Negaunee wants to get on a larger map.

“Throughout the state and the nation and try to tell people who Negaunee is,” said Heffron. “What Negaunee has, and we will tell that story through various means.”

They also said the logo will be soon applied on print and social media.

