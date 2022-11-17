Chocolay Township Police Department announces Public Safety Intern program

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Township Police Department has five members. Officers patrol 60 square miles and serve nearly 6,000 residents.

Sergeant Anthony Carrick said the department needs more hands on deck.

“Nationwide, statewide and county-wide we are facing a severe shortage of public safety personnel so we’re hoping to gain interest in the public safety career field through this program,” Carrick said.

Carrick said a new internship opportunity would allow candidates 18 years or older to experience both the law enforcement and firefighting functions of public service.

Police training would include everything from road patrol to court proceedings.

“They’ll be learning how to use the computer database systems for running cars, doing reports, using radios for radio traffic, car stops, field investigations and they’ll work with our detective unit,” Carrick said.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Lee Gould said interns will meet four times a month with the fire department.

“They’ll come to our monthly meetings with us and the training with us. They’ll go through everything we go through with all our training, so they’ll know everything we know as a fire department. We also may send them to the state-certified fire class,” Gould said.

The township-funded program would be six months long and interns would be considered part-time employees, being paid $15.75 per hour.

“We’re going to run it with the school semesters, we want to give an opportunity for people attending college a way to do it as well as community members. so it’ll be from January to May, May to August and September to January,” Carrick said.

After the program, interns have the opportunity to become full-time employees while attending the NMU Police Academy or become part-time paid volunteers of the fire department.

“Volunteer fire departments are short so we’re hoping there’s interest there and they join the department someday but if not when they become a law enforcement officer, they can support the fire department by understanding what we do,” Gould said.

If you’re interested in taking part in the internship program, you can email a resume to police@chocolay.org

