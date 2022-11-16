Veterans recall time in the military at Bay College’s ‘Veterans Speak’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students are connecting with the community. Students in the school’s Civics Corps hosted an event focused on veterans.

Seven veterans shared their experiences in the military and what made them want to join.

“I grew up in a time where I was not an original Trekker. I only started watching it in the reruns and to me, I thought a submarine seemed like the closest thing to being on the Starship Enterprise,” said Mark Highum, a Navy veteran.

The event is called Veterans Speak and was the Civics Corps’ first in-person event.

The veterans shared memories from arriving at boot camp to being on assignment. “I took my first step off the bus and, splat fell. Everyone was trampling over me. It was complete chaos,” said Karissa Silva, a soldier in the Army National Guard.

“High winds were coming we’re hanging on to our ponchos, riding up the hill, letting go so we’d fall back down and slide back down the hill. It wasn’t the brightest of moments,” said Seth Seastrom, an Army and Marine veteran.

“Our task group was given the job of taking the Korean and Chinese prisoners who had been on this island prison camp, back to Korea to be repatriated - traded for the American prisoners,” said Dave Shaaf, a Korean War Navy veteran.

The goal was for Bay students to connect with the community and learn more about U.P. veterans.

“A lot of it is about getting people involved in the community and seeing what dialogue can bring. The dialogue events started out with getting people to talk and just seeing their personalized story,” said Hunter Anderson, a member of Bay College’s Civics Corps.

There is another Veterans Speak event this Saturday. It’s at 1 p.m. in the Escanaba Public Library. The event is free and open to everyone.

