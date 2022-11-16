The UPside - Nov. 11, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.
This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff was a fundraiser held in Marquette to benefit the TV6 Canathon.

The entry fee was 1 non-perishable item per person, plus $1 per tasting cup. Between the entry item, and using the money from the tasting cups and the bar, they were able to raise 3 thousand pounds of food for the TV6 Canathon.

With that success, they are already planning to hold the event again next year.  For finding a fun and tasty way to show area realtors working together while helping to feed a hungry neighbor, the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff is this week’s UPsiders, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

