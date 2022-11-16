Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event.

The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance to connect with area business and tourism leaders.

The night also featured a performance by the McKenzie Arquette Jazz Duo.

“Together, we’re hoping to have a thriving Upper Peninsula economic environment and a place where artists and culture people can come and enjoy and have a really greater quality of life and a prosperous quality of life,” said Sue Roll, Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance president.

As for further projects, Roll said the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance is working with Americans for the Arts on an economic impact study.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
Police lights road
18-year-old arrested for OWI after crash in Franklin Township
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat

Latest News

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
The McKenzie Arquette Jazz Duo performs at BODEGA, where the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture...
Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette
Moderate to locally heavy snow over the Central U.P. Wednesday, then western counties late with...
Snowy stretch continues with lake effect Wednesday, Canadian Prairies system Thursday
Follow TV6's Jesse Wiederhold through an old episode of deer hunting on Discovering and...
Deer rifle opening day throwback 1987 Discovering episode