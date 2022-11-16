Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event.

The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance to connect with area business and tourism leaders.

The night also featured a performance by the McKenzie Arquette Jazz Duo.

“Together, we’re hoping to have a thriving Upper Peninsula economic environment and a place where artists and culture people can come and enjoy and have a really greater quality of life and a prosperous quality of life,” said Sue Roll, Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance president.

As for further projects, Roll said the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance is working with Americans for the Arts on an economic impact study.

