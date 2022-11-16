TV6 now available on Peacock Premium Plus

peacock tv logo_NBC Universal
peacock tv logo_NBC Universal(NBC Universal)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that TV6 is now available to watch 24/7 on Peacock’s Premium Plus.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The new offering means viewers can watch all local TV6 programs that air on NBC and all of NBC’s live programming.

You must have a Peacock Premium Plus subscription to access local NBC stations on Peacock. That subscription costs $9.99 a month.

Premium Plus will still have the advertising that appears on conventional television.

