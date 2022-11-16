Snowy stretch continues with lake effect Wednesday, Canadian Prairies system Thursday.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over the Ohio Valley work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Wednesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southern counties near the Lake Michigan shore, then over the Central U.P. as the wind flow shifts from the northeast.

Snow showers gradually taper off Wednesday late afternoon west through east. But, a system from Central Manitoba dives towards the Western U.P. late Wednesday, looking to spread at least moderate snow showers over the region Thursday. Under a northerly jet stream, a clipper system brings widespread snow and chillier air into the U.P. over the weeekend -- with high temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy central and south; northeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s-Lower 30s (less chilly near the Great Lakes)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid

>Highs: 10s/20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

