Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek.

The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve.

The work began on the project in October which affected ORV travel on the AE ORV Route between Dickinson County Road 573 and the Norway ORV Trail. With snow on the ground in some areas and the snowmobile season set to begin Dec. 1, the closure will also affect snowmobilers.

According to the DNR, Trail No. 115 can be used as an alternate route for through snowmobile traffic traveling east-west on Trail No. 2. Access to Loretto will remain available from the east.

For the latest on trail and other closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Wednesday after alleged threat
Kyle Nystrom, former NMU head football coach
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Latest News

4 UP hospitals receive safety grades
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare