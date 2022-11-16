Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek.

The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve.

The work began on the project in October which affected ORV travel on the AE ORV Route between Dickinson County Road 573 and the Norway ORV Trail. With snow on the ground in some areas and the snowmobile season set to begin Dec. 1, the closure will also affect snowmobilers.

According to the DNR, Trail No. 115 can be used as an alternate route for through snowmobile traffic traveling east-west on Trail No. 2. Access to Loretto will remain available from the east.

For the latest on trail and other closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.