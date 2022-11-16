Snow showery midweek with heavy snowfall, whiteouts possible

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A system from Central Manitoba dives towards Western Lake Superior and the Western U.P. late Wednesday, forming moderate to heavy snow bands to spread across the region Thursday. Through Friday morning, accumulations over the western counties can total up to a foot -- two feet or more possible in higher elevations. Slippery roads, poor visibility especially west with whiteout conditions.

Under a northerly jet stream, a clipper system brings widespread snow and chillier air into the U.P. over the weekend -- with high temperatures ranging in the 10s-20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, moderate to heavy west; northwest through northeast winds 10-20 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s-Mid 20s (colder inland)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

>Overnight Lows: -0s/10

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and frigid

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

